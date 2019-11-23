Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Loretta Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Martin


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Martin Obituary
Loretta Martin

Loretta (Lori) Martin, age 62 of Hampshire, Illinois, formerly of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She was born to the late Anna and John Martin in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Lori was a master's graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater who dedicated her professional life to serving the speech and developmental needs of young children. She practiced pediatric speech and feeding therapy in both school and clinical settings, including many years at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL, and Nemours duPont Pediatrics in Newark, Delaware.

Lori returned to Illinois two years ago to be closer to her grandchildren but continued to provide her expertise to those in the community she loved to serve, most recently assisting the students of the Huntley, IL school district teaching speech therapy.

A loving mother and grandmother, Lori was a constant light in her family's life. She took every chance she could to be with family both locally and across the country.

She increasingly sought out new destinations to experience and explore, traveling around the globe, often with her beloved rescue dog, Toby. Her nurturing character extended beyond her immediate family. Lori never knew a stranger for long, developing lasting friendships with those she encountered throughout her life.

She is survived by her loving children, Trenten (Whitney) Schairer of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Adrianne (Justin) Oprins of Sycamore, IL; cherished grandchildren, Margaret Alice and John William Schairer of Prairie Village, KS, and Dawson John Oprins of Sycamore, IL; dear sister, Diann Wagner of Slinger, WI, and brother, Thomas (Mary) Martin of Hartford, WI. Many loved nieces, nephews, other loved relatives, and friends further survive her.

A visitation service celebrating her life will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, IL 60178.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation,

curearthritis.org/donate/

For more information or to sign the online guest book, please call (815) 895-2833 or go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -