|
|
Loretta Martin
Loretta (Lori) Martin, age 62 of Hampshire, Illinois, formerly of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was born to the late Anna and John Martin in Hartford, Wisconsin.
Lori was a master's graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater who dedicated her professional life to serving the speech and developmental needs of young children. She practiced pediatric speech and feeding therapy in both school and clinical settings, including many years at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL, and Nemours duPont Pediatrics in Newark, Delaware.
Lori returned to Illinois two years ago to be closer to her grandchildren but continued to provide her expertise to those in the community she loved to serve, most recently assisting the students of the Huntley, IL school district teaching speech therapy.
A loving mother and grandmother, Lori was a constant light in her family's life. She took every chance she could to be with family both locally and across the country.
She increasingly sought out new destinations to experience and explore, traveling around the globe, often with her beloved rescue dog, Toby. Her nurturing character extended beyond her immediate family. Lori never knew a stranger for long, developing lasting friendships with those she encountered throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving children, Trenten (Whitney) Schairer of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Adrianne (Justin) Oprins of Sycamore, IL; cherished grandchildren, Margaret Alice and John William Schairer of Prairie Village, KS, and Dawson John Oprins of Sycamore, IL; dear sister, Diann Wagner of Slinger, WI, and brother, Thomas (Mary) Martin of Hartford, WI. Many loved nieces, nephews, other loved relatives, and friends further survive her.
A visitation service celebrating her life will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, IL 60178.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation,
curearthritis.org/donate/
For more information or to sign the online guest book, please call (815) 895-2833 or go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019