LORIS M. WILTBERGER
Born: April 8, 1928; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 25, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Loris M. Wiltberger, 91, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born April 8, 1928 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Stone and Edna (Gustafson) Mobeck.
Loris married Joseph P. Wiltberger on April 30, 1950, in DeKalb. Loris was employed by Northern Illinois University in the Registration and Records Department for over twenty-five years. She was a member of Hillcrest Covenant Church in DeKalb. She enjoyed music and all musical performances.
She is survived by her children; Sherry (Steve) Meyer of Hartland Michigan, Steve (Sharon) Wiltberger of DeKalb, Kathy (Rick) Scott of Du Quoin Illinois; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Roger Mobeck of Williams Bay Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Norm Mobeck.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 North First street in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jen Zerby officiating.
Luncheon will follow services at the church. Loris family request that everyone wears purple to honor their mother if possible.
Interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Loris M. Wiltberger Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wiltberger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019