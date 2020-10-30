1/1
Lorraine Caroline Kingsnorth
Lorraine Caroline Kingsnorth

Born: May 5, 1928; in Steward, IL

Died: October 28, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Lorraine Caroline Kingsnorth, 92, of Sycamore, IL, died October 28, 2020, in her home at Barb City Manor of natural causes. She was born May 5, 1928, in Steward, IL, the daughter and seventh child of Lars and Caroline (Tvedt) Jossendal. Lorraine married Dale Eugene Kingsnorth of Sycamore, IL, on April 23, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb, IL. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. The Kingsnorths resided in Sycamore all their married years.

Lorraine's parents were immigrants from Norway and farmed in Lee County, IL. Lorraine and her siblings helped with the farm. She is a graduate of Shabonna High School class of 1947. After high school she lived with friends in DeKalb and often reminisced about all the giggling and good times.

Lorraine retired from General Electric in DeKalb after 40 years of employment. She was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Gen-E-Dek Club. The purpose of the Gen-E-Dek Club was to promote recreational, social, and educational activities among the members and to foster the spirit of friendly service. Lorraine made many life-long friends at GE.

Lorraine was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Sycamore. After retirement she volunteered with the SUMC Food Pantry and helped with the church bulletin.

Lorraine and her husband, Dale, enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing at the Creston Supper Club, the Sycamore Farmers' Market, and fishing trips in Wisconsin at Clam Lake. They liked simple pleasures like strolling through downtown Sycamore, getting popcorn at the popcorn stand, and driving through the Sycamore Community Park. They followed Sycamore High School sports from the late 1940s through the high school years of their daughters and granddaughters. They were involved grandparents attending soccer games, basketball games, cross country meets, graduations, etc. Lorraine also loved baking Christmas Cookies, browsing garage sales, and going out for coffee with GE retirees.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Julie Ann Kingsnorth and Rita (Scott) Kohler; granddaughters, Mary and Katherine Kohler; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and brother William R. Jossendal of Gulfport, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents Lars and Caroline Jossendal; and siblings, Antone Jossendal, Gertrude Milam, Olga Bianchi, Louise Parsons, Lawrence Jossendal, and John Jossendal.

A private graveside service will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore, IL. The Director of Senior Ministries at the United Methodist Church of Sycamore, Mary Lou Eubanks, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lorraine C. Kingsnorth Memorial Fund, sent in care of Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 S 4 th Street, DeKalb, IL, 60115. Consider doing an act of kindness in memory of Lorraine and her kind, generous nature.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020.
