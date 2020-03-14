|
|
Louis Pierce
Born: May 9, 1950; in Sussex County, NJ
Died: March 10, 2020; in Glendale, AZ
Louis Pierce, 69, of Glendale, AZ formerly of DeKalb, IL passed away at his home surrounded by family on March 10, 2020 after putting up a valiant, hard fought battle against cancer and COPD.
He was born May 9, 1950 in Sussex County, NJ to Rodely and Louis Pierce Sr.
Upon completion of high school, Louis proudly served his country in the US Navy before moving to Boston, MA where he met the love of his life, his devoted wife, Susan. Lou and Sue married in 1974, then moved to Illinois to start and raise a family.
He received his degree to practice anesthesia at University of Illinois at Springfield. Afterwards, they planted roots in DeKalb, IL and from then on, Louis was a pillar of the community. He spent his life working very hard at Kishwaukee Community Hospital with a group of partners and friends practicing anesthesia at the highest level, eventually earning the prestigious and national CRNA of the year award with his partners, Kishwaukee Anesthesia.
Louis, or Coach Lou as many know him, was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan who loved giving his knowledge, his time, and his incredible generosity to youth sports in the DeKalb Community. No kid went without if he could help it. He coached countless teams, was a referee, built baseball diamonds, and provided pitching machines & numerous other donations to better athletes. He was a proud member of Barb Boosters, serving as President in 2001. He was a super fan for all 3 of his kids' sports teams, attending almost every event, despite the demands of his job. Most importantly, he made sure any kid who wanted to play, was able to play, and had the right equipment.
He was a very loving and fair family man who put others before himself every single time. There isn't a person who crossed his path that has anything but great things to say about him. Louis was, and still will be, an admirable role model to all the people whose lives he touched. He will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his heartbroken wife of 45 years, Susan (Swick) Pierce, his 3 children Cory Pierce of Phoenix, AZ, Lindsay Pierce of Sycamore, IL, and Amy (Rich) Curtis of Sycamore, IL, the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Makenna Curtis, his sister Val (Sid) Schaaf of DeKalb, IL, his brother Benjamin Pierce of Kentucky, his sister-in-law Betsy Pierce, several aunts and in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis, his mother and stepfather Rodely and Larry Shauger, his brothers Gene Spataro and Larry Pierce, his nieces Gretchen Pierce and Lynn Swick, and his nephew Matt Pierce.
Cremation has already taken place.
A Celebration of Life will take place on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the ) or the COPD Foundation www.copdfoundation.org
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020