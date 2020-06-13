Louisa Watkins



Born: June 29, 1929; in Bellwood, IL



Died: June 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL



May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His Hand.



Louisa Watkins, born June 29, 1929, in Bellwood, IL., died peacefully on June 5, 2020 at the DeKalb County Nursing Home at the age of 90 of congestive heart failure. She was the last of her five siblings to pass. She leaves behind three daughters, Cindy Smith (DeKalb), Lynn Hussain (WI), and Patty Caldwell (AZ), seven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews including Jodi Big John (Dekalb), and Michael Marchese (Sycamore).



Louisa worked years back at the Royal Terrace Nursing Center in McHenry, IL as a Dietary Manager, and waitressed for years at the once notable Chateau Louise in Algonquin. She had a great sense of humor (like her siblings) and was known for her creativity and outspoken nature. More than once her home was featured in the local paper for creative Christmas and Halloween decorations throughout the years. She loved gardening and antiques and had a flair for redecorating old farmhouses. She will be missed by many.



Arrangements have been made with Neptune Society Cremation Services in Downers Grove, IL for a private memorial.





