Louise V. Olson
Born: May 15, 1922, in Oconee, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Oregon, IL
Louise V. Olson, 97, of Malta, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, Illinois.
She was born May 15, 1922 in Oconee, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mary (Tingle) Kessen. Louise married Alvin Olson on August 7, 1954.
Louise attended Molar College of Cosmetology in St. Louis, Missouri and worked as a beautician in Rochelle and Malta for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, the former Malta Marion Club of St. Mary's DeKalb Local Malta and DeKalb area women who attended St. Mary's, Malta Historical Society; former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Malta Fire Department, Malta Senior Citizens Group, and the Quilting Group of Resource Bank.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Olson of DeKalb, Greg (Sue) Olson of Princeton; two grandchildren, Emily Olson of Chicago, Michael Olson of Princeton; two brothers, Robert Kessen of Rochelle and Richard Kessen of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; brothers and sisters, James, David, Mary Ellen, Thomas and Eugene.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine St. in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Steward, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Louise V. Olson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Olson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019