|
|
Lucille Evelyn Teisler
Born: November 16, 1926; in Corbin, KY
Died: January 17, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Lucille "Lu" Evelyn Teisler, age 93, died at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, Illinois, on January 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born November 16, 1926 in Corbin, Kentucky to Ada (Foley) Browning and Julian Browning, she spent her early years in Kentucky. In the "Windy City" she married Theodore "Ted" Teisler in 1950. The couple settled in LaGrange Park, Illinois where they lived almost continuously for 56 years, spending several years in a high-rise apartment overlooking the Wrigley Building.
She is survived by her daughters Julia Fauci (Dominick) of DeKalb, Illinois, Pamela Rice (Alan) of New York city; and a grandson, Marcel Fauci, Champaign, Illinois. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, Clive Browning, and her husband.
She kept a home for her family and numerous pets, eventually completing a degree in childhood development from National Lewis University in her late fifties. Before that, she worked as an associate at the LaGrange Public Library and as a receptionist at the British Home, Brookfield, Illinois. She was a great storyteller and conversationalist, authoring clever short stories featuring her childhood in Kentucky and her job selling intimate apparel at Saks Fifth Avenue. One story recounted her experience as a contestant in the Miss Cincinnati beauty pageant. Active in the civil rights and peace movements, Lucille belonged to writing and book-reading clubs.
She passes to posterity an endless measure of grace, etiquette, and good taste. She will be greatly missed by friends and loved-ones alike. A special "thank you" goes out to Heartland Hospice and everyone at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, Illinois, where Lu spent her remaining years. A lifelong Unitarian, Lucille donated her body to science.
A memorial service is pending. Arrangements are pending at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020