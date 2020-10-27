Lucille Nelson

Lucille Nelsen



Born: April 4, 1929



Died: October 22, 2020



Lucille Nelsen of DeKalb passed away on October 22, 2020. She was 91. Lucille was born on April 4, 1929, the third child of five and the only daughter of Walter and Ella Baumgartner of Colby, Wisconsin.



She was the valedictorian of her high school class and was always a strong proponent of using proper grammar at all times. After high school, she was a secretary in Milwaukee and Madison and worked for Farrington Daniels, the Chair of the Chemistry Department at University of Wisconsin at Madison. Daniels had worked on the Manhattan Project during World War II and was a pioneer in the use of solar energy.



Lucille married her high school sweetheart, Ronald in 1950 and began raising a family. They had three children, born in three different states, Wisconsin, Washington and Indiana before settling in Dekalb.



She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in DeKalb where she volunteered as a deacon and a Ladies Circle Chairperson. She also volunteered as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader as well as at the Country Store.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ronald Nelsen of DeKalb, a brother, James (Pat) Baumgartner of Colby, WI, a daughter, Lynne Nelsen, of Phoenix, AZ, a son, Roger (Cary) Nelsen of DeKalb, 4 grandchildren, Jonah (Tanya) Smith of Rockford, MI, Ashley (Robert) Phillips of Lostant, IL, Shannon Smith of Phoenix, AZ and Wesley (Alison) Nelsen of DeKalb, IL as well as 8 great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ella, 3 brothers, Donald, Vernon and Harold and a son, Gary Nelsen of Olympia, WA.



Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. There will be no services at this time, the family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.





