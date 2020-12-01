Lucille Riordan
Born: February 28, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Lisle, IL
Lucille Riordan (nee Diedrich), age 94, a Lisle, IL resident since 2005, formerly of Hinsdale and Aurora, IL, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was born February 28, 1926 in DeKalb, IL.
Beloved wife of 41 years to the late William E. "Bill" Riordan, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2011, devoted daughter of the late William and Marie (nee Lawler) Diedrich, dear sister of Joseph (Therese) Diedrich, the late William (Margaret) Diedrich, the late Chuck (late Therese) Diedrich, the late Edward (late Dawn) Diedrich, the late Thomas (late Mary Lou) Diedrich and the late Patricia (late James) Lynch, sister-in-law of the late Robert (late Marian) Riordan, adored aunt of Peter (Donna) Diedrich, Louise Diedrich, Anne Diedrich, Gregory Diedrich, Patrick Diedrich, Maureen (Jeff) Casper, Kevin Diedrich, Jean Diedrich, Rebecca (Mark) Smith, Heidi Diedrich, Trina Diedrich, Jennifer Diedrich, Katy (Jeff) Schafermeyer, Joseph (Jean) Diedrich, Kristin (Curt) Young, Julie Lynch, Bridget (Tim) Lynch, Daniel (Eileen) Lynch, Karla (John) Piaro, Douglas Diedrich, Peg (John Carney) Riordan, Tom (Mary) Riordan, Jean Riordan, Bill (Jennifer) Riordan and Trish (Tim) Fallon, fond great-aunt and friend of many.
Lucille grew up in DeKalb, attended DeKalb High School and received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Saint Xavier College, Chicago, IL. She also earned a master's degree in nursing education from DePaul University in Chicago and was employed as a nurse for many years at Mercy Hospital in Chicago and Aurora, IL while holding Director of Nursing and Vice President titles. Lucille was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville and was involved in Bible Studies. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, traveling and volunteering.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.
Services will begin Wednesday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660, (773) 973-6300, please download a form at www.misericordia.com
or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630)355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com