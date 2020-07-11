Lucy Rose Reid
Born: December 6, 1924; in Blue Island, IL
Died: July 8, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Lucy Rose Reid, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
She was born December 6, 1924, in Blue Island, Illinois, the daughter of August and Rose Flassig. Lucy married Robert Reid in June of 1945.
Lucy worked as a secretary in Chicago. She was a member of Lake County Quilters in Florida and the DeKalb Quilters Club. Lucy enjoyed endless hours of quilting, knitting and doll making. Many of her quilts were donated to hospitals in Florida when she was living there.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Kathy) Reid and Robert Reid; daughter, Christine Reid; granddaughter, Tiffany Larsen; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Benjamin; many nieces, nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2012.
There will be no services due to the Covid-19 virus.
Lucy's family would like to thank Dr. Ilaxi Patel, Oak Crest, Oak Crest Healthcare Center and Journey Care Hospice.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.