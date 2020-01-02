|
|
Luella M. Ondo Duncan
Born: May 13, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 29, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Luella M. Ondo Duncan, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born May 13, 1926, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Marshall and Lillie Mae (Trent) Pinkston. Luella married Lewis Ondo on November 30, 1946, in DeKalb and later married Gene Duncan.
Luella was a Graduate of DeKalb Township High School Class of 1944. She was a member at First Baptist Church in DeKalb for over fifty years. Luella played the piano and sang in the choir for over forty years and was active in many organizations at the church.
She is survived by her daughter, Star (Jack) Wakey of DeKalb; two grandchildren, Julie (Todd) Beavers and Jenni (Bob) Wiesman; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Alexis Beavers , Hunter and Hailey Wiesman; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Marrion Lange; Gene's daughters, Becki Dennis (Bob Hutchinson), Peggy (Dan) Waddell, and Carrie (Keith) Kerr.
She was preceded in death by her husband's, Lewis Ondo and Gene Duncan.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in DeKalb, with the Rev. Bob Edward and Fr. Mark Geisler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. A reception will follow burial at the church.
Luella's family wishes to thank Drs. Thakkar and I. Patel; Kishwaukee Drs. and Nurses; and Journey Care Hospice for Luella's care over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Luella M. Ondo Duncan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ondo Duncan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020