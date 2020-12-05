Lynn H. Johnson
Born: December 25, 1939; in Brookfield, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Oregon, IL
Lynn Johnson, 80, of Sycamore, IL, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
Lynn was born December 25, 1939 to Joseph and Louise (Tillie) Harazin in Brookfield, IL. After the family's move to Sycamore in 1954, they purchased the Viking Restaurant and Catering business at the Fargo Hotel. Lynn was an instrumental part of the business, helping wherever needed. After selling the restaurant, the family purchased Sycamore Bowl where again, Lynn worked in helping to support the business.
Lynn married Bob Munson in 1960. The couple had two daughters: Heidi and Amy. After Bob's untimely passing in 1968, Lynn raised two daughters on her own while being an active member of the community. She worked for Ideal Industries until the birth of Heidi and then became a homemaker. After Bob's death, Lynn returned to school at Kishwaukee College for her degree in Medical Records. She then worked for Sycamore Municipal Hospital and Dr. Eggers' office. She then worked at DeKalb Ag Swinebreeders for 18 years. Her volunteer work at DeKalb County Hospice became a part time job until she retired.
Faith and giving back were important aspects of Lynn's life. She belonged to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John in Sycamore and was an active member her entire life. She also volunteered at a local food pantry. Finding a cure for Alzeheimer's was a lifelong passion after seeing her own mother suffer with the disease. In lieu of birthday and Christmas presents, she would ask her family to simply donate money to the Alzheimer's Association
in hopes that one day she would see the disease eradicated.
As an animal lover, you would often see Lynn's trunk filled with newspapers, as she was constantly donating supplies to the local animal shelter, Tails. Her own cat, affectionately known as "Little Kitty," also kept her incredibly happy.
Lynn's greatest joy was being surrounded by her adoring family. She loved games, puzzles, and hosting anyone willing to come by for a visit and a cocktail. Most summer days you'd find her listening to Pat and Ron on Cubs Radio. While she wasn't a fan of the Wrigley Field renovations, she loved attending Cubs games live (and eventually came around to liking the new big video boards). When her favorite baseball team finally won the World Series in 2016, Lynn's smile could've lit up the neighborhood.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and older brother, Jack Harazin. She is survived by her children, Heidi Munson Phelps (Gary McNeilly) and Amy (Munson) Stagg (Kevin), her grandchildren, Myles Phelps (Jordan Ramsdell), Rachael (Stagg) Mah Poy (Nick), Paige Phelps (Jimmy Hartnett) and Ian Stagg, one great-grandchild, Carter Mah Poy, step-daughter Tammy Overton, her faithful companion, Little Kitty, as well as numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held for Lynn's family and friends when it becomes safe to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, Illinois, the Alzheimer's Association
, or Tails Humane Society in DeKalb, Illinois.