Marcella Turk



Born: August 30, 1921



Died: March 18, 2019



Marcella "Marcie" Turk, age 97, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, March 18, 2019 and now claims the promise of her Savior.



She was born August 30, 1921, in Bird Island, MN, to proud parents, Anthony and Susan (Deutsch) Heyob.



She is survived by six children, Paul (Bonnie) Turk, Toni McKanna, Rob (Ginger) Turk, Penny (Rod) Seyller, Carol (Tom) Flanders and Lewie (Mary) Turk; One daughter-in-law, Pamela Turk; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren with another on the way; a host of nieces, nephews and a countryside of people lucky enough to call her friend.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Susan Heyob; her husband, Bud Turk; one son, Ed Turk; three brothers and one sister.



Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Virgil. Fr. Ariel Valencia, pastor of the church, will officiate. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Marcie's name to benefit Vitas Hospice and the activity department at Heritage Health. Checks may be made to the "Marcella Turk Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address or on the web at www.conleycare.com where you can see her full life story.



Due to severe familial allergies, the family strongly suggests no fresh flowers or Lilies of any kind, and to please send only green plants. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary