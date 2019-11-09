|
Marcia A. Keutzer
Born: July 15, 1956; in Sycamore, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Marcia A. Keutzer, 63, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1956, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Sulo Severi Petman and Thora Marie (Smith). Marcia grew up in Maple Park but lived most of her life in the DeKalb and Sycamore communities.
Marcia was a beloved mother, Grammie and Aunt. She is survived by her son, Michael Keutzer of Oberlin, Ohio; her daughter, Kari (Brandon) Harold of DeKalb and their four daughters, Reagan, Tinley, Hunter and Maddyn. She also is survived by many cousins, nieces and a nephew, all whom she loved dearly: Molly Mann; Norah Briden; Alexa, Jaclyn and Danielle McCoy; Cole and Ruby Keutzer. She had been married to Charles Murrah, father of her son, Michael; and Keith Keutzer, father of her daughter, Kari.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister Patty Maness; and two brothers, Dougie and Roy Petman.
Marcia worked for over 20 years at Seymour of Sycamore where she was the Accounts Receivable Manager. She was a graduate of Kaneland High School.
Marcia's father immigrated as a child from Finland and she always dreamed of one day going to visit her family's homeland. She loved to travel, especially to Wisconsin and Minnesota where she had many relatives. One of her favorite vacation spots was Lake Kabetogama, near International Falls, MN.
Bowling was a favorite family pastime and Marcia could be found cheering on her daughter Kari and her granddaughters, who all love to bowl. She was very proud of Reagan being named to the nationally ranked varsity bowling team at UW Whitewater. Marcia also loved watching her granddaughters do taekwondo, or any sports. She was proud of her son, Mike, who is a chef in Ohio, and also a fine artist. Marcia was happy whenever she was with her beloved family and friends, including her four-legged fur friends: Mable, Millie, Ellie Este and Mr. Ham; her grand dog, Finn; and the
"grand piggles" Diesel and Roman.
Marcia was an avid reader, she loved going camping and taking road trips. She was a minimalist. She believed in working hard and playing hard. She felt enjoying the people you are with, and taking time to connect with them, are some of the most important investments you can make in life. She always was willing to help others at the drop of a hat and put family and friends ahead of herself.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. The Rev. Spike Leras of HHC Church, Edgerton, Wisconsin, will officiate a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Burial of cremated remains will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marcia A. Keutzer Memorial Fund. Cards can be sent to the Marcia Keutzer Family, in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019