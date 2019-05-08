Home

MARGARET DAY

MARGARET DAY Obituary
Margaret L. Day

Born: November 3, 1936

Died: May 4, 2019

Margaret L. Day, 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.She was born November 3, 1936, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of Charles R. Setser and Luevina (Sexton) Setser. Margaret married LaVern E. Day on March 20, 1957 in Greenville, Tennessee. Margaret was employed at General Electric in DeKalb for over 20 years; she enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her sons, Claude (Sandi) Day, Sr. of DeKalb, Donald Setser of Greeneville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern in 2008; three brothers; and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Margaret Lois Day Memorial Fund, addressed to the Day Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 8, 2019
