Margaret M. Holder
Born: April 27, 1927; in Tamaroa, IL
Died: November 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Margaret M. Holder 92, of DeKalb peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center. She was born on April 27, 1927 in Tamaroa, IL and was the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Wisniewski) Dreczka.
Margaret was married to the late Robert "Bob" C. Holder on June 1, 1950 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Genoa, IL. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2008. She graduated Kirkland High School in the class of 1945 and graduated from Northern Illinois Teacher's College with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught at Kirkland High School and Sycamore High School for a short period of time. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Clare, IL, JC Penny and retired at age 80 after 37 years in the deli at Jewel Food Store in DeKalb.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and was a Catholic Daughter #996 in DeKalb. She enjoyed working in her yard and shoveling snow. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include: 2 daughters Vicki (Ken) Erwin and Pamela (Mark) Gregory and one son, Kevin (Allyson) Holder all of DeKalb. 6 grandchildren: Aaron (friend Lisa) Erwin, Kari (Scott) Paterson, Andrew Gregory, Stephen (Abby) Holder, Jessica (Jim) Lehan, and Bryan (Amanda) Holder. 12 great grandchildren: Clay and Nash Paterson; Cecilia, Eero, and Joe Holder; Ryann, Maya, Kaytie, and Jack Lehan; and Layla, Halle, and Aria Holder. Sister: Dorothy (Bill) Jones of South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, and infant son Michael Scott.
The family would like to thank the staff at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, The DeKalb Police and Fire Departments, and Dr. Thakkar for their loving care.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be immediately following Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm with a Wake Service at 7:00pm at Finch Funeral in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to or St. Jude's. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115. 815-758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019