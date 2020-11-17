Margaret M. Rice
Born: May 9, 1984
Died: November 14, 2020
Margaret M. Rice, 36, of Waterman, Illinois, passed away suddenly on, November 14, 2020.
She was born in Downers Grove on May 9, 1984, the daughter of Shawn Eaton and Kathy Plese. She married Nathan Rice on October 21, 2006 at St. James Church in Lee, IL.
Margaret was a graduate of Indian Creek High School. She graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. While in college she was a writer for the Western Star. After graduation she continued writing for the Daily Southtown and then for the Catholic Order of Foresters. She will be remembered as Deputy Rice of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Margaret enjoyed reading, writing, and cooking. Her love for travel took her throughout the world, with her favorite destination being London.
Loving wife of Nathan Rice, Beloved mother of Elijah Rice. The dear sister of Nathaniel (Alicia), Anne (Chris) Eaton and Elizabeth (Eric) Boehm. Sister-in-law of Janelle (Nathan) Stein. Daughter of Shawn and Kathleen Eaton. Daughter-in-law of Craig and Pam Rice. Aunt to many. Granddaughter of Ceil Plese.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leo Plese and paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary Eaton
A private family funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Bonaventure Okoro officiating. A private burial will follow at North Clinton Cemetery.
The family asks you to join them virtually at the following link www.facebook.com/stjamesinleeillinois/
for a 9:30 am visitation and a 10:30 am funeral mass on November 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Margaret Rice Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rice Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
