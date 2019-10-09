|
Margaret Newman Milles
Born: December 24, 1932; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 6, 2019; DeKalb, IL
Margaret Newman Milles, 86, of Sycamore died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Oak Crest- DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
She was born December 24, 1932 in Chicago to Charles Newman and Margaret Bogeth.
She graduated from Calvin Park High School in Chicago and went on to nurses training at Norwegian-American Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in September of 1953. After working in Chicago, she went in search of adventure, working as a nurse on the Santa Fe Railroad passenger trains and then on Indian Reservations in the American Southwest.
She returned to the Midwest several years later and served as head of obstetrical nursing at her hospital. Looking for new adventures, she earned a Master's Degree from De Paul University. She began acting in Chicago theaters, balancing it with a part time nursing schedule for several years.
While working on a Doctoral Degree in English, she started teaching at De Paul, where she discovered she could combine her love of acting and her love of writing to become an inspiring teacher. She was proud of the work she had published.
On July 4, 1980, she married George Milles, a physician and they semi-retired to rural life in Sycamore. Marge and George traveled extensively in Europe and all over the United States with their RV, making sure to be back in Sycamore for the summer for fresh sweet corn and tomatoes. George died in 1993 and Marge focused on her writing and caring for friends.
In 2003, Marge met Clyde Bollinger. They loved traveling with their camper and their dogs. They were companions until Clyde's death in 2011.
Marge is survived by her step daughter, Nancy (Frank) Loversky and Peg Jorgeson, several grandchildren and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin sister, her husband, George Milles, step daughter, Pat Mehagan, grandson, George Mehagan and companion, Clyde Bollinger.
A Memorial Service will be on Monday, October 14th at 10:30 AM at the Oak Crest Chapel, 2944 Greenwood Acres Dr., DeKalb, IL. with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019