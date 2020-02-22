|
Marge L. Rey
Born: November 26, 1942; in DeKalb, IL
Died: January 27, 2020; in Gary, IN
Marge L. Rey, 77, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of G.H. and Audrey Ione (Ferrell) Swinford.
Marge married John A. Rey of Gary, Indiana in August 1964. Marge graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught second grade in DeKalb. She worked full-time on the staff at NIU from 1987 to 1999 and as a part-time instructor at Waubonsee Community College in ESL from 1993 to 2003. In 1993 she earned an M. S. Ed. in Adult Continuing Education from Northern Illinois University.
Marge was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, an Elder, choir member, Youth Club Administrator, teacher, table parent, choir parent and also served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Board of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and served on the DeKalb Human Relations Commission (DHRC) for 12 years. She was the first woman to chair the DHRC and served from time to time as Vice Chair, Investigative Chair and Education Committee Chair. Marge was a woman of action. She was not the administrative/officer type, she enjoyed doing work for benefit to others, lifting up those less fortunate in society. Very avant-garde in her approach to life.
She is survived by her husband, John; children, Daniel (Eva) of DeKalb and Timothy of Chicago; grandchildren, Samuel and Audrey; brother, G.Douglas (Maria) Swinford of Phoenix, Arizona; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brother, Wade Swinford; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Rd. in DeKalb, with a Reception to follow at the church.
Public Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at the church. Private Interment of cremated remains will be at the Westminster Presbyterian Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marjorie L. Rey Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rey Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020