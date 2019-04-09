Margery Ann Deurmier



Margery Ann Deurmier, 84, of Kingston died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



Marge was born in Freeport on August 10, 1934 to Charles and Lea (Bessie Nampel) Eichmeier. She married Duane Deurmier in Freeport on June 30, 1956. She was a graduate of Freeport High School and attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Genoa, along with the Kingston Community Club, American Legion Auxiliary, P.E.O., and Genoa-Kingston Booster Club. She enjoyed time as a scout leader and a spectator of her children and grandchildren's sporting events along with playing cards and watching Bears and Cardinal games. She retired from the Genoa-Kingston School District where she was a library and classroom aide at the Middle and High Schools. She was the Avon lady for Kingston Township for 30 years.



She is survived by her children Joel, Andrew (Jill), Mary (Ralph) Brown, and James; grandchildren Joel, Robert, Carl, Jason, Elizabeth, Michael and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Liam, Gideon, and Carson, sister-in-law Patricia Boyles and nieces and nephew.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Roger Eichmeier.



Her visitation will be on Friday, April 12th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, April 13th at 4:00 PM at the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott, Genoa, IL. with Rev. Juyeon Jeon officiating. Burial will be private.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019