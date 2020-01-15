|
|
Margot Vallo Mattin
Margot Vallo Mattin, 70, died Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born to Ireen Urbanik and Francis Vallo and educated in Chicago. She then attended SIU and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary and Special Education.
Margot was an excellent teacher, spending most of her 34 years in education in the Hinckley-Big Rock School District. There she met her future husband, Gary Mattin, a music educator. The two of them had two sons, Seth and Luke of Fort Collins, CO. Two other children died, Sabrina at 8 months, and Ross Alexander who were stillborn. Margot's sister, Francesca, was also an educator in Sparta, IL and died January 13, 2016.
Margot was a very creative and artistic person. She loved decorating her home and her classrooms, which were delightfully artistically stimulating to her students. She loved houseplants, particularly succulents. Late in life she began creating greeting cards to the delight of the recipients. Also late in life she became a dialysis patient, spending 3 days a week in treatment. She learned the names of all her fellow patients and greeted them each time she arrived and bid them good-bye when she left.
Margot loved jewelry and loved wearing her birthstone, turquoise, on her ears, neck, wrists, and fingers. Margot was a special person, one of a kind, and will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore on Saturday, January 18th from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.
All who wish may send or leave memorial gifts to charities of their own choices or local charities such as Hope Haven, Safe Passage or the Family Service Agency.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020