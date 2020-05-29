Marguerite Ann Hoyt
1928 - 2020
Marguerite Ann Hoyt

Born: February 5, 1928; in Amboy, IL

Died: May 23, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Marguerite Ann "Peggy" Hoyt passed away peaceful on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Barb City Manor, her home since 2014. Born in Amboy IL on Feb. 5 1928 to Patrick Henry and Mary Agnes (McGlynn) O'Hare.

Peggy lived in Dekalb from the ages 4-9 attending Ellwood and St. Mary Schools; returning to Amboy in 1937, she graduated from Amboy High School in 1945 and returned to DeKalb. On Sept. 4, 1948 she married Frank W. Hoyt. They farmed 160 acres on Rich Road in rural DeKalb for 27 years moving to town in 1975.

Peggy held many jobs throughout her life. In 1977 she was elected DeKalb City Clerk, a position she held for 20 years, retiring in 1997. As city clerk she served as Membership and Newsletter chair, Secretary and Treasurer of the Illinois Municipal Clerks Association.

She served on the Boards of the Community Credit Union; Safe Passage, DeKalb County Home Foundation, and Barb City Manor. She was an active member of St. Mary Parish, DeKalb serving as Greeter, Lector and money counter. She served as Treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 5 years, served on the Finance Board, Building/Ground Committee and chaired the Guardian Angel Tuition Assistance Fund board. She joined Catholic Daughters #996 in 1986 holding various offices including serving as District Deputy of Illinois.

Survivors include her 5 children, Eileen (Stan) Nehring, Pecatonica, IL; Patricia Smith, Mesa, AZ; William Hoyt, DeKalb; Fran Hoyt, Naperville; and Jeanne (Jay) Ratfield, DeKalb; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; her sister, Rose Covert, Rockwell, TX and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2012, her parents, and nine brothers and sisters.

Due to COVID services will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Finch Crematory. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
May 28, 2020
I am so sorry about your mom. I was in Catholic Daughters with her. I really enjoyed her spirit! She will surely be missed!! Your family has been in my prayers! God Bless! I love the picture!
Brenda Hoiness
Friend
May 28, 2020
to the hoyt family: peg was a great lady and served dekalb very,very well.she was dear friends of my parents and i liked her too! sincerely, paul "adolph" miller
paul miller
Friend
