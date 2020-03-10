|
Maria L. Winclawski
Born: September 30, 1951; in Liverpool, England
Died: March 5, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Maria L. Winclawski, 68, of Genoa and Sycamore died peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born September 30, 1951 in Liverpool, England to Leopoldo and Margaret (Pedersen) Oyervides. She married Dennis P. Winclawski on August 11, 1981.
Maria was employed as an executive secretary at the College of Business at Northern Illinois University for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; two brothers, David Oyervides and Christopher (Jennifer) Oyervides; her nephew, Brian and three nieces, Sarah, Chelsea and Angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Kathleen.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Maria in September of 2020. For information about the location, date and time, please e-mail her husband, Dennis [email protected]
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020