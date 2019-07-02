Marian J. Hector



Born: February 22, 1919



Died: June 26, 2019



Rev. Marian J. Hector, 100, of Billings, Montana, formerly of DeKalb, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the home of her son David.



She was born February 22, 1919, in Belvidere, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore J. and Alversa A. (Rote) Bailey. Marian married Donald D. Hector on August 31, 1941 in Belvidere.



Marian received a Bachelor of Education degree from Northern Illinois State Teacher's College and taught school in Shabbona for several years. Later she was employed at Northern Illinois University as a Information Operator. Rev. Hector was the founding Pastor of The Church of the Open Door in DeKalb.



She is survived by three sons, David (Pat) Hector of Billings, Montana, Robert (Linda) Hector, Sr.. of Reno, Nevada, Allan (Pam) Hector of Sun City, Arizona; 17 grand children; 25 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, William Hector, Sr.; two brothers, Herbert and Dean Bailey; and step-brother, Lyle Branham.



The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Arlan Swanson of Gospel Foundation officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rev. Marian J. Hector Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hector Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 2, 2019