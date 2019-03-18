Marianne Anderson



Marianne Anderson, 67, of DeKalb, IL passed away on March 14, 2019 after a courageous struggle with pancreatic cancer.



Marianne was born on June 30th, 1951 in DeKalb, IL to her parents, Joseph Gavin and Mary Agnes (Faivre) Gavin of Rochelle, IL. Marianne spent her early years in Rochelle, later moving to Prairie du Chien, WI at the age of 12. Marianne graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1969. Marianne later went on to earn her B.S. in Business Administration in December of 1980 as the first graduate of UW-Platteville's Extended Degree Program (now known as Distance Education.) She later continued her education in accountancy at Northern Illinois University and earning her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.



Marianne married Tom E. Anderson on June 6, 1981 and moved to DeKalb, IL. She is well known in the community for her business providing tax and general accounting services as well as her leadership in the community through local business associations. Marianne loved to share her passion for sewing, gardening and baking with her children, grandchildren, and friends.



Marianne is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Agnes (Faivre) Gavin. She is survived by her son, Chris Niemann (Lisa) of San Marcos, CA and Julie Lively (Brandon) of Baton Rouge, LA as well as 7 grandchildren - DeLane, Sam, Emily and Madie Niemann and Katelyn, Riley and Allie Lively. Marianne is also survived by 8 siblings, Dave, Bill, Pete, John, Tim, Joan, Eileen and Ellie.



Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Christ the Teacher University Parish with Father Matthew McMorrow officiating. Marianne's life will be celebrated with a Visitation on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 5:00pm till 8:00PM with a Wake Service at 7:45PM in the Finch Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the mass at Finch Crematory.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later distribution to the charities Marianne cared about most. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.