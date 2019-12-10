|
Marilee Talbot McDermott
Born: May 27, 1924
Died: December 5, 2019
Marilee Talbot McDermott age 95, passed away on December 5, 2019, was born on May 27, 1924, in Des Moines, Iowa, the 4th child of Paul and Grace (Dunlap) Talbot. The family moved to DeKalb, IL when Marilee was 8. They lived with and cared for Marilee's grandfather in his roomy country house on Oakland Place. Marilee and Leo McDermott were married May 7, 1943, in Geneva, IL. Leo died on April 12, 2019, just before their 76th wedding anniversary.
Marilee worked hard her entire life. She was probably best known as the "paint" lady at Ace Hardware where she worked for 18 years. She would often pick up an old discard at the curb and turn it into a beautiful piece of furniture. Her talent for refinishing furniture was known far and wide. She also grew lovely flower gardens and shared her bulbs and perennials with family and friends. Even when she was retired she was compassionate, always willing to help other people with housekeeping, laundry and errands.
Marilee was a faithful believer in the Lord and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb. She loved to grow and dry flowers for the church bazaar and was the church housekeeper for many years.
Marilee and Leo traveled several places including many of the national parks and a European trip in 1996. She also took a river cruise through Holland and Belgium with her brother, Roy, in 2004. She was an avid bowler, traveling to other cities and states where they often were league champions. She loved the outdoors and was able to enjoy many walks around the marsh near the nursing home with her daughter, grandsons, and nieces.
Marilee is survived by her three children, Michael (Jeanne) McDermott of Neosho, WI, Pamela Verbic of DeKalb and Peter (Linda) McDermott of Yorkville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Roy Talbot of DeKalb, and Larry Talbot of Sycamore and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 3 siblings, Emily Dickman, Jean Clucas and Dick Talbot.
In May of 2015, Marilee's back trouble and a broken ankle sent her to DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center where she received the kind and loving care of the nurses, CNAs and other staff in the Country View Square (CVS) dementia unit. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the CVS Trust Fund, 2600 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL 60115 or a .
A memorial service will be held at Finch Funeral Home, DeKalb, on December 20, 2019, 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathon Crail of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb officiating. Cremation will be handled by Finch Crematory. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak St., DeKalb, IL 60115, 815-758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019