Marilyn Fay Barnes
Born: March 9, 1931; in Waterloo, IA
Died: October 17, 2019; in Loves Park, IL
Marilyn Fay Barnes, 88, of Esmond, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lincolnshire, Loves Park.
Born March 9, 1931, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Christian Fay and Harriette (Ransom) Cook, Marilyn married Edwin R. Barnes on November 11, 1951, in Waterloo.
A graduate of Waterloo High School, Marilyn went to Iowa State University, where she met her husband, Ed. As a farmer's wife, she went back to school, first to get her LPN, and then her RN degrees, and worked at the DeKalb County Home until her retirement.
She was a great cook, and fed many, many hired men over the years. She enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables and fruit, and sharing her skills as leaders for 4-H, Home Extension and as a Sunday school teacher, as well as at her church kitchen, especially helping with funeral meals. She also enjoyed sewing and participating with her Card Club. She gladly took extra grandkids for supper whenever they rode over in the tractor with Ed, and gladly babysat so that their parents could do chores.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Peggy (Jim) Merchant of Phoenix, Az., Gale (Curt) Hill of Frankfort, Jim (Danette) Barnes of Leland and Nancy (Steve) Ragsdale of Machesney Park; grandchildren, Beth (Zach) Petritsch of Hinckley, Andy (Elena Gaeta) Barnes of Leland, Ryan (Abby) Ragsdale of Huntley, Jeff (Madison) Barnes of Rock Island, and Derek Ragsdale of Machesney Park; and great-granddaughters, Stella and Lydia Petritsch of Hinckley.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016; parents; and sister, Carol Hyke.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Esmond United Methodist Church, 675 Eychaner Road, Esmond, with Pastor David Rogula officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Cooper Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main, Genoa, and from 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Greenview Cemetery, Esmond.
Memorials can be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-784-2518.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019