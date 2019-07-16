Marilyn J. Hamilton



Born: September 17, 1951; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Marilyn J. Hamilton, 67,of Sycamore died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



She was born September 17, 1951 in Chicago. The daughter of Thomas and Mary (Ford) McKeon. She married Steven E. Hamilton of Sycamore on November 5, 1977.



Marilyn attended Nazareth Academy, the College of DuPage, and obtained her BSN in nursing fin 1974 from Northern Illinois University.



Through her 40 year nursing career she worked at DeKalb Public Hospital, Kishwaukee Community Hospital and retired from NW Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. She was very proud to have worked at all three hospitals.



Marilyn enjoyed crafting, working in her gardens, bird watching, working with stained glass, and sewing. She also enjoyed spending time with family and her beloved pets.



She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steven Hamilton of Sycamore; children, Kristin (Brian) Pekarek of Sycamore and Steven T. Hamilton of Sycamore; two brothers, Thomas McKeon of Chicago and Robert McKeon of Waco, TX. and multiple nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary McKeon.



The family would like to give a very special thank you to Dr. D. Thakkar, Dr. J. Patel, all of the wonderful nurses, PCT's and other support staff at NM Kishwaukee Hospital for their loving and superior care given to Marilyn.



Her visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore. A wake service will be recited at 7:30 PM.



Her funeral service will be on Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 AM at the Butala Funeral Home, with Fr. Reese officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore.



Memorials for Marilyn can be made to the ( ) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 16, 2019