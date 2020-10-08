Marilyn J. Hartman
Born: May 30, 1935; in Dekalb, IL
Died: October 5, 2020; in Edgewood, IA
Marilyn J. "Molly" Hartman, 85, of Strawberry Point, Iowa passed away Monday morning, October 5, 2020 at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa.
There will be no public services. Molly wanted everyone to remember her as she was, outgoing and full of life.
Inurnment: Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed in her name to the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa is assisting the family.
Marilyn Joyce Oftedal was born May 30, 1935 in Dekalb, Illinois, the daughter of Amos and Verda (Johnson) Oftedal. She graduated from Shabbona High School in Shabbona, Illinois. Marilyn was employed for many years as a cook and waitress. Marilyn enjoyed playing bingo, flowers, and most of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her 4 children: John (Judy) Hartman of Fairdale, Illinois,
Denise (Anwar) Terbil of Lake In The Hills, Illinois, Darla Hartman of Shabbona, Illinois and Deborah Thomson of Galena, Illinois; 3 grandchildren: Kelsey, Adam and Alisha; stepdaughter: Melody McCleskey; stepson: Wes McCleskey; many step-grandchildren; several great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Robert (Diane) Oftedal of Amboy, Illinois and James (Vicki) Oftedal of Naperville, Illinois; sister: Joanne Walters of St. Charles, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and boyfriend: Opal "Jack" McCleskey.