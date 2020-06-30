Marilynn Elaine Russell
Born: February 17, 1943
Died: June 19, 2020
Marilynn Elaine Russell, age 77, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away June 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 17, 1943 in Rockford to Harry and Delores (Wilson) Russell.
Marilynn grew up in DeKalb, IL, where she participated in many activities with friends and family. She was a member of Marlyn?s Majorettes where she formed many lifetime friendships.
She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1961 and Monmouth College in 1966. She along with her husband (Bill Hazen) raised their children on Pistakee Bay in Johnsburg, IL. They owned and operated Big 11 Furniture in Waukegan, IL. for many years. During this time they were also involved in several DeKalb businesses in partnership with family members, Sarah's Stitchery and Snoozy's Mattress.
Marilynn moved to Marco Island, FL in 1995 and spent many years enjoying the sun, beach and a host of good friends. While there she was employed by a local bookstore and Snook Inn Gift Shop, which she loved. She eventually moved back to the midwest to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She called Woodstock, IL, Lake Mills, WI and recently Elkhorn home. She spent her last week with her children and many loved ones. She lived a full life doing what she loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, William (Ann) Hazen, Carilynn Hazen and Natalie Torres; grandchildren; Chloe (Russell) Crandall, Ryley Torres, Brennon Hazen, Jamie Rammel and Kelsey (Andy Kane) Rammel; great-grandchildren Orion Crandall, Hudson Crandall and a 3rd on the way; siblings David (Conna) Russell and Barbara Andresen; bother-in-law Charles Szymborski; 8 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Delores, sister Carol Jane in infancy, grandson Dylan Torres, sister Delores (Dodie) Szymborski, nephew Jay Russell, ex-husband Bill Hazen, brother-in-law Paul Andresen and her partner in crime Richard Forbes.
A celebration gathering was held on June 25, 2020 at the home of Willy & Ann Hazen, burial will take place at Fairview Park Cemetary in DeKalb at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilynn's name to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.