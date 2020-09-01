Marion F. Rompf
Born: February 3, 1924
Died: August 31, 2020
Marion F. Rompf, 96, of Somonauk, IL, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born February 3, 1924 in Somonauk, IL, the daughter of Ottmar W. and Marguerite T. (Witt) Rompf. She married Ivan L. Rompf on September 27, 1947 in Somoanuk, IL. Marion was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk and Valley West Community Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered for many years. She was employed by Dr. R.A. Moyers and Dr. Dong Shik Yoon in Sandwich for 30 years.
Marion is survived by one daughter, Janine Whiteaker of Somonauk, IL; one son, Doug Rompf of Cainseville, MO; a special grandson, Jake (Alisha) Whiteaker of Somonauk, IL, two precious great grandchildren Lain and Lacie Whiteaker, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (2001); one son-in-law, Dave Whiteaker; two sisters, Emma Synder and Edna Huber, two brothers-in-law, Vincent Huber and John Snyder; one sister-in-law, Helen (Ben) Eade, and one niece, Sonja Allison.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Dr. Kavanaugh, Unity Hospice, Valley West ER, Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion for their unending care and support.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk. Memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adults Service's, or the charity of your choice
