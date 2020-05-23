Marion Patricia Gherity



Born: January 3, 1929; in Highland Park, MI



Died: May 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL



Age 91 of DeKalb, IL, and formerly of Sycamore, IL, died on Thursday May 21, 2020 in the Bethany Health Care & Rehab in DeKalb. She was born on January 3, 1929 in Highland Park, MI, and was the daughter of James and Florence (VanWinkle) Gherity. Marion had worked at Northern Illinois University in the Computing Facility for many years. There be no formal services and cremation will be entrusted to Finch Crematory. Her cremated remains will be buried in Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak, MI, at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.





