Mark Allen Riedelsperger
Born: June 25, 1952: in Aurora, IL
Died: January 18, 2020; in Lakewood, CO
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mark Allen Riedelsperger, a loving father and grandfather of three daughters and three granddaughters, died in Lakewood, Colorado, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1952, to Walter and Ruth Riedelsperger, their only son.
He enjoyed most of his life in the town of Hinckley, IL where he married Nellie Larsen and had two daughters, Rachelle and April. He spent his adult life working as a drywall contractor and owned his own business, M&R Drywall. He had a passion for fishing and golfing and would often be found behind his house fishing at dusk. He also loved baseball and especially the Chicago White Sox. He was also an avid Bears fan and loved to watch Nascar. He was known for his caring and kind heart and gentle spirit. Mark was an easy-going guy that would always be willing to lend a hand. He bravely fought kidney disease for over two decades and persevered through many medical issues. He spent the last three years of his life with his daughter, April, and her family in Wheat Ridge, CO where he worked part-time at a local golf course.
He is survived by his three daughters, Rachelle, April, and Elzona and his three granddaughters, Madeleine, Layla, and Savannah and many loving cousins.
Since all three daughters reside in different states, a memorial service will not be held until March 22, 2020, at St. Paul's UCC at 324 W. McKinley Ave. Hinckley, IL. At 2:00 P.M.
The family request that people make donations to The Kidney Foundation @ kidney.org in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020