Mark S. WilsonMark S. Wilson, 69, was the kind of man who cannot and will not be forgotten. Mark was born October 15th, 1951 in Joplin, Missouri to Stephen and Ruth Wilson. He was the youngest of his siblings. Making friends became easy for Mark as he and his family moved from Joplin, Missouri to Wilmington, DE, to San Mateo, California and eventually to Illinois. Mark lived to have fun and truly marched to the beat of his own drum. The man was an expert at design and construction of cardboard box mazes, a lover of music, an artist who dabbled in surrealism and a range of media types, a believer in the quintessential work vehicle (the mini-van), and was a creative videographer of family events (mostly basic day-to-day activities). His front yard wildlife preserve located in DeKalb was his pride and joy. Mark was a wildlife enthusiast who would feed squirrels, chipmunks, and neighborhood feral cats sometimes better than he would feed himself. Mark loved a deal and a good sale, don't drive past a garage sale or flea market if you wanted to get anywhere quickly. He had a museum-curator knowledge of antique furniture and loved to spend his free time antiquing. He also enjoyed vacationing in warm tropical climates and threatening to wear brightly colored speedos but inevitably didn't. The man loved street vendor food, unique art pieces, and was an extemporary songwriter and dancer (especially in department stores his teenage daughter frequented). Mark made a mean gumbo and jamaican jerk chicken. He was a lover of the Chicago Bulls, watching basketball, and playing basketball. He was a generous soul, who would always help those in need regardless of whether it was to his detriment. He was one of the first people ever to have an unlimited calling plan because he was barely off the phone, lending ears to friends, telling stories, or conducting his fridge rental business with easily 200 calls a day in the summertime. Later on he moved into the house rental business, allowing him to befriend his tenants. Mark made and kept a lot of friends. He adored his friends and family. Mark is survived by his daughter Sydney Foks (s. Leon Foks), his brother Stephen M. Wilson III (s. Melody Wilson), sister Linda Southard (s. Robert Southard), life partner Cheryll Severson, and best friends Marcine Wheeler and Keith Newton (and family). Mark is preceded in death by Stephen M. Wilson Jr. (father) and Ruth Wilson (mother), his nephew (Matt Wilson), and niece (Brooke Wilson). Mark passed away October 29th, 2020. Given the contrasting nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and Mark's wishes for an afterlife party, we will be postponing a memorial service until further notice. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Finch Crematory, at Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.