Mark Scott Swinson



Born: October 12, 1955



Died: June 14, 2019



Mark Scott Swinson, a resident of Murrieta, California for the past 19 years, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He was 63.



Mark was born on October 12, 1955 in Sycamore, Illinois to Lloyd and Gertrude (Robinson) Swinson, one of seven siblings. He married Lita (Olmstead) and they lived in Genoa, Illinois with their son Scott until 1983 when they moved to Florida. In 2000, they relocated to Murrieta, California to be near Scott and his family. Mark worked in various parts of the construction industry, starting his landscape curbing business "Classic Curbs" soon after his move to Murrieta, and operating it until his death.



Mark loved the outdoors, whether it was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, riding ATV's in the desert, camping, or going to old car shows. If he wasn't outdoors you could always find him tinkering in the garage, chatting with neighbors, or watching old Westerns. Mark was very outgoing and never went anywhere without making a new friend. He looked forward to his daily outings to the coffee shop to say hi to friends over a cup of joe. Mark was loyal, kind, generous and always willing to help anyone at any time.



Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lita, his son Scott (Milay) Swinson, grandchildren Sidney VanEman, Christian Canotal, and Jace Swinson, two brothers Craig Swinson and Larry (Donna) Swinson, two sisters Dilene (Jerry) Simmons, and Mary (Bill) Fraedrich, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved Labrador Riley, who never left Mark's side. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Richard, Barry and Brian Swinson, and one sister, Debra Swinson.



There will be a Celebration of Life at 10am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at England Family Mortuary, 27135 Madison Avenue, Temecula, California. All are welcome. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 20, 2019