Ambrose and Squires Funeral Homes, Ambrose Chapel
1200 Garfield
Bay City, MI 48708
(989) 895-9601
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Ambrose and Squires Funeral Homes, Ambrose Chapel
1200 Garfield
Bay City, MI 48708
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Dekalb, IL
View Map
Mark Stephen Matuszewski Obituary
Mark Stephen Matuszewski of DeKalb, Illinois, died on November 28, 2019. He was born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1962, attended St. Hyacinth school through the eighth grade, and graduated from Bay City Central High School. He was an Eagle Scout and played on his high school tennis team.

Mark earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Alma College, where he met his wife, Linda (Parmeter). They married in 1989. Mark earned a master's degree and a PhD in clinical psychology from Miami University of Ohio. After an internship at the VA Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio he worked for Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties, serving as a therapist, and directing the Greenwood Center in Springboro, Ohio. After their move to Dekalb, Illinois, Mark began work in college counseling, serving as a Staff Psychologist and Practicum Coordinator in the Counseling and Consultation Services department at Northern Illinois University. His professional legacy is one of the great stories of his life, as he helped countless clients find their path forward through difficult times. Many souls will be helped in the future, as Mark's ripple spreads out through the work of the colleagues, practicum and intern students Mark supervised and inspired.

Mark was an adventurous eater. On a trip to France, he thoroughly enjoyed keeping a record of the cheeses he and Linda ate, and savoring a daily pain au chocolat. He also loved to cook for family, friends, and co-workers. Travel was another adventure that gave Mark joy. Highlights included trips to the Smokies and Washington, D.C., with Ted and Betty; and trips to Poland, Great Britain, and France. He loved the outdoors, and other trips included camping, backpacking, climbing, biking, and hiking in state and national parks around the country. Running was another passion of Mark's. He completed marathons in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Virginia, and countless half-marathons, 10K, and 5K races.

Mark treasured time with family. He was a good listener, and had a deeply personal relationship with so many. He was a great hugger, and never failed to let us know he loved us. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore (Ted) Matuszewski, and his sister, Catherine Matuszewski. He is survived by his wife Linda Matuszewski of DeKalb, Illinois; mother Betty Matuszewski and brother Jim (Patti) Matuszewski of Bay City, Michigan; brother Paul (Daleane) Matuszewski, nieces and nephew Leah (Stefan) Kulack, Morgan Matuszewski, and Nolan Matuszewski of Saginaw, Michigan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a great-nephew, and in-laws.

A more detailed obituary is available on the Ambrose Funeral Home website at https://www.ambrosesquiresfuneralhomes.com/.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00PM, noon, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ambrose Funeral Home in Bay City, Michigan, with Pastor Joseph Atchinson officiating. Mark's family will receive visitors prior to the service from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Krzysiak's House Restaurant in Bay City, Michigan. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Dekalb, Illinois at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
