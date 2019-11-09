|
Marlene C. Lave
Born: December 30, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 5, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Marlene C. Lave, 80, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Bethany Health and Rehabilitation in DeKalb.
She was born December 30, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of August Luif and Lucille (Hasenfang) Luif. Marlene married Harold F. Lave on June 27, 1970, in Brookfield,Illinois.
Marlene was employed by the United States Postal Service for over twenty years at Carol Stream Illinois. She was a Crossing Guard in DeKalb for over twelve years.
She is survived by her children, William Carpenter of Rockford, Aimee Lave of Tecumseh, Michigan, Sherri Young of Taylorsville, Utah; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Luif of Romeoville; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; three sons, Steve, Don and John Boose.
No Services will be held. Cremation is by Anderson Funeral Home Crematory. Interment of cremated remains will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Ellwood Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marlene C. Lave Memorial Fund, addressed to the Lave Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019