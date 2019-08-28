|
|
Marlene J. Traum
Born: January 31, 1936; in Wellington, KS
Died: August 25, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Marlene J. Traum, 83, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born January 31, 1936, in Wellington, KS, the daughter of Ray and Bertha (Frambers) Mericle.
Marlene loved her family and creating. She was an accomplished seamstress from making her own clothes to creating Barbie doll clothes to quilting. She crocheted afghans - Granny Squares was her specialty (always challenging herself not to repeat a color). In later years she picked up the hobby of card making with rubber stamps. With her keen eye for detail to "paint" with markers, watercolors, gel pens and chalk, loved ones and friends were always assured to receive a work of art.
She is survived by her two children, Cindy (John) Peterson of Sycamore, Mark (Teresa) Traum of Mt. Carroll; three grandchildren, Hannah Peterson of Brookline, MA, Karissa (Todd) Matteson of Durand, Eli Traum of Mt. Carroll; one great-grandchild, Parker Matteson; numerous nieces and nephews; she is also survived by the father of her two children, Denver Traum, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and a brother.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for the wonderful care they provided to Marlene.
A private family gathering to celebrate Marlene's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marlene J. Traum Memorial Fund, addressed to the Traum Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019