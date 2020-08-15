Marlene M. Saucier
Marlene M. Saucier, nee Simek, 69 of Naperville and formerly of Arlington Heights; daughter of Ralph and the late Mary; sister of Raymond (Denise), Sandra (Mike) Koga and the late John; aunt of Valerie and Jonathan. Marlene worked as a dispatcher at NWCD for various NW suburban police departments. She was a huge Chicago sports fan and was an original, helmet wearing Bleacher Bum. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory in Bartlett www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.