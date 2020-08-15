1/
Marlene M. Saucier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene M. Saucier

Marlene M. Saucier, nee Simek, 69 of Naperville and formerly of Arlington Heights; daughter of Ralph and the late Mary; sister of Raymond (Denise), Sandra (Mike) Koga and the late John; aunt of Valerie and Jonathan. Marlene worked as a dispatcher at NWCD for various NW suburban police departments. She was a huge Chicago sports fan and was an original, helmet wearing Bleacher Bum. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory in Bartlett www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved