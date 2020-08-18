1/1
Marlene R. Bish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene R. Bish

Born: January 31, 1935; in Aurora, IL

Died: August 15, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Marlene R. "Sandy" Bish, age 85 of Hinckley, IL passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bickford of Oswego in Oswego, IL. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Loren and Ruth (Wielert) Strever.

Sandy was united in marriage on June 25, 1955 to Mr. Roger A. Bish and they spent the next 55 years happily together until his passing on March 16, 2010. Mrs. Bish was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL and sang in its choir. Sandy was the Bookkeeper for the family owned business, Bish Excavating in Hinckley, IL. She was, for many years, a member of the Hinckley Woman's Club. In her younger years, Sandy enjoyed being a Den Mother for her sons Cub Scout Troops. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Blaine Bish of Sugar Grove, IL, Brent (Carol) Bish of Hinckley, IL and Greg (Monica) Bish of Hinckley, IL; her grandchildren, Sarah (Justin Tatro) Bish, Brandon (Jacki) Bish, Matt (Jessica) Bish, Jessica (Steve) Tosaw, and Jennifer (Craig) Watson; her great-grandchildren, Hazel and Eliza Tatro, Cyrus DeFalco Tatro and Walter and Rosalie Bish; Clara Bish; Hawk and Aubrey Tosaw; her sister, Carol Wahlgren of Clarendon Hills, IL; her former grandson-in-law, Brian DeFalco; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She's preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Ruth Strever; her husband, Roger A. Bish; her grandson, Luke Bish; and her brother, Richard Strever.

A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 North Maple Street, Hinckley, IL with Pastor Cory Marth, officiating. A private interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
141 N. Maple Street
Hinckley, IL 60520
(815) 286-3247
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nash-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved