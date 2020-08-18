Marlene R. Bish
Born: January 31, 1935; in Aurora, IL
Died: August 15, 2020; in Oswego, IL
Marlene R. "Sandy" Bish, age 85 of Hinckley, IL passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bickford of Oswego in Oswego, IL. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Loren and Ruth (Wielert) Strever.
Sandy was united in marriage on June 25, 1955 to Mr. Roger A. Bish and they spent the next 55 years happily together until his passing on March 16, 2010. Mrs. Bish was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL and sang in its choir. Sandy was the Bookkeeper for the family owned business, Bish Excavating in Hinckley, IL. She was, for many years, a member of the Hinckley Woman's Club. In her younger years, Sandy enjoyed being a Den Mother for her sons Cub Scout Troops. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her sons, Blaine Bish of Sugar Grove, IL, Brent (Carol) Bish of Hinckley, IL and Greg (Monica) Bish of Hinckley, IL; her grandchildren, Sarah (Justin Tatro) Bish, Brandon (Jacki) Bish, Matt (Jessica) Bish, Jessica (Steve) Tosaw, and Jennifer (Craig) Watson; her great-grandchildren, Hazel and Eliza Tatro, Cyrus DeFalco Tatro and Walter and Rosalie Bish; Clara Bish; Hawk and Aubrey Tosaw; her sister, Carol Wahlgren of Clarendon Hills, IL; her former grandson-in-law, Brian DeFalco; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She's preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Ruth Strever; her husband, Roger A. Bish; her grandson, Luke Bish; and her brother, Richard Strever.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 North Maple Street, Hinckley, IL with Pastor Cory Marth, officiating. A private interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL.
