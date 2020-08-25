Martha Jayne Groesch
Born: September 10, 1949; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Martha Jayne Groesch, 70, of DeKalb died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born on September 10, 1949 in DeKalb to Delbert and Mary (Turner) Worrell. She married Larry L. Groesch on January 17, 1970 in Aurora, IL.
Martha loved her family, especially spending time with children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, Mary (Dave) Edwards, Matthew (Stacy) Groesch and David (Kara) Groesch; grandchildren, Kelsie-Rose, Cheyenne, Caleb, Dylan and Liberty; two brothers, Delbert (Renee) Worrell and Mike (Florentina) Worrell; sister, Nancy (David) Harvey and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Genevieve; and her best friend, Judi Glover.
A walk through visitation will be on Friday, August 28th from 10:00 am- 1:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. CDC Guidelines will be required- social distancing and facial coverings recommended while at the funeral home.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the DeKalb County Marine League in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book or to write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com