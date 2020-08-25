1/1
Martha Jayne Groesch
1949 - 2020
Martha Jayne Groesch

Born: September 10, 1949; in DeKalb, IL

Died: August 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Martha Jayne Groesch, 70, of DeKalb died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born on September 10, 1949 in DeKalb to Delbert and Mary (Turner) Worrell. She married Larry L. Groesch on January 17, 1970 in Aurora, IL.

Martha loved her family, especially spending time with children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, Mary (Dave) Edwards, Matthew (Stacy) Groesch and David (Kara) Groesch; grandchildren, Kelsie-Rose, Cheyenne, Caleb, Dylan and Liberty; two brothers, Delbert (Renee) Worrell and Mike (Florentina) Worrell; sister, Nancy (David) Harvey and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Genevieve; and her best friend, Judi Glover.

A walk through visitation will be on Friday, August 28th from 10:00 am- 1:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. CDC Guidelines will be required- social distancing and facial coverings recommended while at the funeral home.

A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the DeKalb County Marine League in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book or to write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fairview Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 24, 2020
I’m so sorry, Mary. I’ll keep you & your family in my heart.
Beth DeWitt
Friend
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Martha was my best friend in high school and she she meant the world to me.
Karon Kempfer maiden name Struthers
August 24, 2020
Deepest condolences to you and your family. Peace be with her and you
Cheryl Lee
Family
August 24, 2020
Larry, Matt, Mary, David and families my heart goes out to all of you during this difficult time. She was a wonderful person that welcomed everybody with open arms. I have lots of great memories of her. Please know that I am thinking about all of you.
Marcy (Joslin) Brown
Friend
August 24, 2020
I will miss her and even though we haven't seen each other in a couple of years She has always been in my thoughts and Prayers.
Susan Alms Crouch
Friend
August 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy
Michelle Wysocki
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
Sending our heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Pam & Jim Churchill
Friend
