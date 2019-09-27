|
Martin H. Thorsen
Born: October 25, 1939; in Aurora, IL
Died: September 23, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Martin H. "Marty" Thorsen of Shabbona died Monday September 23, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born October 25, 1939 in Aurora, the son of Millard H. and Mildred L. (Graeff) Thorsen.
Marty helped his dad with various tasks at Thorsen's Funeral Home and Thorsen's Furniture Store in Shabbona, which were both owned by his parents. During warmer weather you would oftentimes see him sitting on a bench in downtown Shabbona, watching the trafffic and greeting people as they went in and out of the downtown businesses. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball and football on TV, along with Westerns. Marty also enjoyed listening to country western music.
Survivors include his sister Dee (Les) Blankenship of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 2 nieces Brenda and Sandee of Rockford and their families, and a nephew Brad of Arizona.
Marty's request was to be cremated with no services and to have his cremains buried next to his parents at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019