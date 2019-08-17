|
|
Marvin Arthur Poliska
Born: August 24, 1930; in Esmond, IL
Died: August 16, 2019; in Byron, IL
Marvin Arthur Poliska, 88, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Generations At Neighbors in Byron, IL. Marvin was born on August 24, 1930 to Louis W. and Louise (Bischoff) Poliska in Esmond, IL. He graduated from Stillman Valley High School. On April 7, 1951, Marvin married Evelyn Marie Detig at St. Patrick Church in Rochelle. He was a long time grain and livestock farmer in the Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Sycamore and Cherry Valley areas.
Marvin was confirmed in the Lindenwood Lutheran Church and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Byron, IL. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a Future Farmers of America and Cub Scout Leader. After retirement, woodworking and restoring tractors became a passion of his. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn of Byron; five children: Lynn (Kathy) Poliska of Rochelle, Lisa (Terry) Hardy of Davis Junction, IL, Brian (Laurie) Poliska of Ashton, Bruce (Pam) Poliska of Monroe Center, IL and Ann (Scott) Wilt of Cherry Valley, IL; 11 grandchildren: Tina (Kory) Allred, Kurt (Caitlin) Poliska, Kelli (Les) Appenzeller, Allen (Kelly) Hardy, Nola (Phil) Eatherton, Amber (Erik) Bolander, Brenda (Kris) Etchberger, Connie (Jim) Bays, Laura King, Erik (Megan) Zimmerman and Stacy (Devon) Zimmerman-Jones; and 20 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Peters and grandson, Brent Poliska.
The visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 220 E. 2nd St., Byron, with Father Richard Rosinski officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery in Lindenwood, IL. Memorials may be made in Marvin's memory to the Stillman Valley FFA Chapter or Serenity Hospice and Home. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019