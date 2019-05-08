MARVIN D. HOOKER



Marvin D. Hooker, 60, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.



He was born October 6, 1958 in DeKalb, IL, the son of Richard Marvin and Phyllis Rae (McCall) Hooker. Marvin was employed by Larsen construction for 30 years. He was also employed by Shady Tree for over 10 years where he became part of the Shady Tree family and considered the owners as his parents.



Marvin was a hard worker who worked his life away. He was a loveable person and cared for others.



Survivors include his children, Marvin Hooker Farris, Melissa Porter both of Sycamore, IL, Andrea Kozuck of Texas and Ashley Hooker of Rockford, IL; his mother, Phyllis Rae Hooker; grandchildren, Toni Street, Charles See, Julissa Deluna, Remington Porter, Natalie Deluna, Austin Porter, Andrea, Madi Lynne, Brianna and Madison Kozuck; brothers, Woodrow Hooker of Seattle, Richard "Ray" Hooker and Doyle (Diane) Hooker of Hawkins, WI ; his Shady Tree family; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was predeceased by his father, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Charlene Hooker, and sister-in-law, Tracey Holland.



Funeral service for Marvin will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.



Memorials may be given to the family.



