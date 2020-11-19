Marvin W. Henke Jr.
Born: March 23, 1953; in Blue Island, IL
Died: November 13, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Marvin W. Henke Jr., age 67, of Clare, IL and Cape Coral, FL passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Blue Island, IL the son of Marvin and Doris (Priebe) Henke Sr.
Marvin was a lifelong farmer in the Clare, IL area. Marvin loved to spend his free time on numerous woodworking projects, as well as spoiling his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papa, with candy, fireworks and any other excuse to teach them what trouble is. He was a longtime member of the Northern Illinois Corvette Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristi (Tim) Rissman of Yorkville, IL and Haylee (Chad) Pontier of Osceola, IA; his grandchildren, Kyla and Dean Rissman and Kade Richman; his sisters, Debbie (Gerry) Benson of Clare, IL and Jeanie (Perry) Maness of Sycamore, IL; his brother, Mike Henke of Sycamore, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Doris Henke Sr.
A Celebration of Life for Marvin will be held at a later date.
