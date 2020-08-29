Marvin William Howe
Born: January 10, 1933
Died: August 27, 2020
Marvin William Howe, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 27th, 2020.
Marvin was born January 10, 1933 in Elgin, Illinois to Adele (Heath) Howe and John Ward Howe.
As a young boy his family moved to Sycamore where he graduated from Sycamore High School in 1951. During his high school years he met the love ofhis life, Marilyn (Hoffmann) Howe. Together they attended Northern Illinois University. After graduating from NIU in 1955, they married that same year. He taught for one year at Capron High School and then was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years. Marv then returned to NIU on a GI Bill and received his Master's Degree. He was a member of the Professional Education Fraternity, Phi Delta Kappa. In 1958Marv and Marilyn moved to the Dundee-Algonquin area where he taught Industrial Arts for 10 years.
In 1968 Marv, Marilyn, and their two children moved back to Sycamore where he taught the Diversified Occupations class at Sycamore High School, enjoying the years with those students who not only attended class but also spent time working at various businesses in the community. He later started the Building Trades program at the high school, building 12 homes in the Sycamore area, as well as remodeling the Administrative office and several homes.
During the summer Marv built approximately 22 homes in the Sycamore and Dundee areas. When not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his beloved lake home in Whitewater, Wisconsin, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe with his wife and children. Marv cherished the times he spent with his children and grandchildren, especially hosting the yearly Christmas Eve celebration for his family and friends complete with a visit from a very special "Santa Claus". After his retirement from teaching, he and Marilyn spent several winter months in Arizona and Florida. He also enjoyed his yearly trips to Las Vegas withhis two good friends. Always an early riser, Marv enjoyed a 6:00 AM breakfast time with his "McDonald's friends". He loved watching the Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and any golf tournament. Marv was an avid golfer and spent countless hours on the Sycamore Golf Course with his three golf buddies. There is a tree planted on the 8th hole in memory of their time spent together. Marv attended the Sycamore United Methodist Church and was an active member throughout his lifetime.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and his son David Howe.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 65 years, his daughter Cindy (Gary) Weber, his daughter-in-law Deb Howe, grandchildren Carolyn (Todd) Starling, Sarah (Matt) Meyers, Stephanie (Sam) Josepher, Matthew Weber, Jeffrey Howe, great grandchildren Sierra and Sage Starling, and Jordan Meyers, his sister-in-law Barbara (Hoffman) McMillan, niece Sue (Chuck) Olson, great-nephew Rodney St. Laurent, great-niece Angela Carraher, several great-great nephews, and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent tothe Sycamore United Methodist Churchor the Sycamore Park District Golf Course in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com