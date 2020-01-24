Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
Mary Lidbury
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Federated Church
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lidbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Lidbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Lidbury Obituary
Mary A. Lidbury

Born: November 25, 1938; in Grandy, MN

Died: January 12, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Age 81 of Sycamore, IL., has passed away on January 12, 2020 in the Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. She was born on November 25, 1938 in Grandy, MN, she was the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Erickson) Sutherland.

Mary was married to the late Donald Lidbury in 1958, he preceded her in death in 1979, she was later married to the late Douglas Johnson in 1989, he preceded her in death in 2017. Mary was retired from Toshiba as one of their buyers, she had previously worked for TWA as a Flight Attendant.

Survivors include: daughter: Lynn (Jeffery Fields) Lidbury of Park Forest, son: Craig (Sandy) Lidbury of McHenry, her second husband's children: Jody (Mark) Johnson, David (Adrienne) Johnson, Bruce Johnson, her grandchildren: Jerome and Scottie Pinnix, Bryce and Brody Lidbury, Joey Johnson Erica Johnson, Rene Mendoza and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Donald and Douglas, son: Alan Lidbury, grandson: Johnathan, brother: Renee Sutherland.

A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at the Federated Church in Sycamore IL with Pastor Eric Ogi officiating. 12:15 - 1:00 - Church Open, 1:00 - 2:00 - Memorial Service, 2:00 - 3:00 Reception with snacks and drinks, Address: Federated Church 612 W State St, Sycamore, IL 60178.

Cremation has taken place at Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Federated Church. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. A second memorial service will be held in North Branch MN in the spring on a date to be determined.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -