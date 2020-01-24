|
Mary A. Lidbury
Born: November 25, 1938; in Grandy, MN
Died: January 12, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Age 81 of Sycamore, IL., has passed away on January 12, 2020 in the Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. She was born on November 25, 1938 in Grandy, MN, she was the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Erickson) Sutherland.
Mary was married to the late Donald Lidbury in 1958, he preceded her in death in 1979, she was later married to the late Douglas Johnson in 1989, he preceded her in death in 2017. Mary was retired from Toshiba as one of their buyers, she had previously worked for TWA as a Flight Attendant.
Survivors include: daughter: Lynn (Jeffery Fields) Lidbury of Park Forest, son: Craig (Sandy) Lidbury of McHenry, her second husband's children: Jody (Mark) Johnson, David (Adrienne) Johnson, Bruce Johnson, her grandchildren: Jerome and Scottie Pinnix, Bryce and Brody Lidbury, Joey Johnson Erica Johnson, Rene Mendoza and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Donald and Douglas, son: Alan Lidbury, grandson: Johnathan, brother: Renee Sutherland.
A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at the Federated Church in Sycamore IL with Pastor Eric Ogi officiating. 12:15 - 1:00 - Church Open, 1:00 - 2:00 - Memorial Service, 2:00 - 3:00 Reception with snacks and drinks, Address: Federated Church 612 W State St, Sycamore, IL 60178.
Cremation has taken place at Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Federated Church. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. A second memorial service will be held in North Branch MN in the spring on a date to be determined.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020