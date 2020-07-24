SYCAMORE - Mary Ann (Tondl) Smith, age 103, formerly of Sycamore, IL, died peacefully July 22, 2020, at Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
Mary was born Marie Anna Tondl on July 8, 1917, to Joseph and Emilie (Docekal) Tondl in New Richland, Minnesota. She married Everell Adrian Smith Sept. 1, 1941, in New Richland, settling in Sycamore, Illinois to raise their family.
Mary's father died in a farm accident before she was born. Her widowed mother, an immigrant, raised her children with strong values of education and work ethic. Her mother died of tuberculosis when Mary was a teenager. Despite these early tragedies and coming of age during the Great Depression, Mary had a happy upbringing. She delighted in sports, music and clubs: playing guard on the high school basketball team, clarinet in the school band and winning declamatory contests. She remained lifelong friends with girls from her hometown.
Mary graduated from New Richland High School in 1935 and entered Mankato State Teachers' College in Mankato, Minnesota. As Mary delivered a speech, "X Marks the Spot" for entry into the Newman Club, a northern farm boy seated in the back row turned to his friend and declared that this was the girl he would marry.
Mary taught school back in New Richland upon graduation in 1937. After marriage, the couple lived in St. Paul as Everell finished his master's degree, and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mary followed Everell from coast to coast as he completed military training and shipped out for combat duty in the WWII Pacific theater. Mary stayed in California and joined the war effort there, working at several military bases for the American Red Cross. Mary wrote to Everell every day. He was able to write back to her occasionally, requesting her to send essentials like batteries, rubber-soled shoes and cigars to keep the mosquitoes at bay - to which Mary hopped a bus to Tijuana, Mexico to obtain the requested items and send his way. Upon Everell's return in 1945, the couple moved back to Minnesota briefly then settled in Sycamore, Illinois in 1947 to raise their family. Mary supported Everell's business as a New York Life insurance agent, often accompanying him to business conventions. The family also enjoyed many road trips over the years to visit their Minnesota relatives and tour historical sites around the country. After Everell's death in 1984, Mary lived in her home independently well into her 90s. Mary was a devout Catholic and attended the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the rosary prayer group.
Mary enjoyed her family and celebrating holidays together. Her family fondly remembers gathering at the family home in Sycamore each year for her July birthday, catching fireflies and running through sprinklers with cousins. Determination, a sense of adventure - and even a healthy dose of defiance - defined Mary's character. One example is that as an
octogenarian, she would take her friends preparing for their driver's license renewal on the typical route so that they could memorize the route for the test. Mary's ability to stay active and remain independent late into her life was a testament to her strong will, though she was known to say that her secret to a long life was eating oatmeal with blueberries for breakfast. She enjoyed activities with friends and was an avid Chicago Bulls fan. Her sense of humor and deep connections to friends and family certainly carried her far in life.
She is survived by her sons, Peter (Sandy) Smith of Genoa, IL and Jim (Jody) Smith of Shawnee, OK; son-in-law, Ken Grimm of Champlin, MN; daughters, Adrienne (Michael) Brennan of Santa Fe, NM; Cecilia (Kerry) Marcinkovich of Portage, IN; and Therese (Jim) Laskowski of DeKalb, IL; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Mary Ann (John) Smith of Plainfield, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband, Everell; daughter, Catherine Grimm; and granddaughter, Jana Leigh Grimm. A walk through visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Facial covering and social distancing is recommended.
Her funeral mass will be on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the Oakcrest Good Samaritan Fund in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com.