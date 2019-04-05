Mary Bobette Dehlin



Born: November 11, 1934



Died: April 2, 2019



Mary Bobette "Bobbi" Dehlin, 84, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on November 11, 1934, in Chetek, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gerald A. and Gladys B. (Gordon) Thalacker. Bobbi married Eugene M. Dehlin on March 5, 1955, in Luverne, Minnesota.



Bobbi was a beloved member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb and formerly of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lisle. Bobbi enjoyed all creative needlework, producing beautiful quilts, Hardanger, cross-stitch, embroidery, and knitting. She was also well-known as an outstanding cook and baker. And she loved her family with all her heart.



She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her children, Kim Dehlin Zeiher of Winona, Minnesota, Gerald Michael (Catherine) Dehlin of Denham Springs, Louisiana, James Kevin (Kathy) Dehlin of Palos Heights, and Krista Jean Dehlin (Rev. Marty) Marks of DeKalb; grandchildren, Niki, Ashley, Laura, Jessi, Tom, Eric, Riley, Sadie, Gabriel, Carter, Chloe, Jonah, Lucas, and Edie; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Charlotte, and June; siblings, Jim, Bruce, Bonnie, and Neil; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeffrey; son-in-law, Mike; and siblings Jerry, Gene, Gail, Sharon, and Kent.



A private family memorial service will be held Tuesday with the Rev. Marty Marks of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary Bobette Dehlin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Dehlin Familyin care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary